Come this July, compensation is going up at the Yuma Union High School District.

During its governing board’s April meeting, the board voted to approve the 2023-2024 Employee Compensation Packet. For certified staff, this will mean a 4% increase in pay while classified staff will see an additional $1.50 per hour.

