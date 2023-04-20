Come this July, compensation is going up at the Yuma Union High School District.
During its governing board’s April meeting, the board voted to approve the 2023-2024 Employee Compensation Packet. For certified staff, this will mean a 4% increase in pay while classified staff will see an additional $1.50 per hour.
Discussing its significance, Associate Superintendent Dianne Cordery highlighted that the starting salary for a teacher with a bachelor’s degree is $41,000 but when adding benefits from Props 301, 202 and 123, such first-year teachers will actually see a starting salary of $59,150.
“[It’s] a pretty significant increase from $41,000, which is what we have to advertise in our compensation packet,” she said. “With those added things, they’re really looking at $59,150. On top of that, this year we are increasing our insurance benefits by $800. It’s been $8,000 for several years now but as a reminder, that $8,800 is money that they would have to pay out of that salary, out of that $59,150, that we were not able to offer that as an added benefit to our employees.
“... I know when you’re just coming out of school, health insurance doesn’t seem like it’s all that important. But when you need it, you need it and so that’s really significant. We pay 100% of that for all of our employees.”
When asked about the 100%, Cordery explained that means YUHSD pays for employees’ health insurance premiums but employees still need to pay their co-pays and out-of-pocket expenses. Employees also have to pay to add dependents and spouses but Cordery said it’s “kept very minimal” in comparison to other districts across the state.
“We keep that as low as we can to be able to help them, help the families out and keep our employees and use that as a recruitment tool as well,” she said.
At the end of discussion for the item, Superintendent Gina Thompson made a note to Board President David Lara that the increases are contingent on the district’s budget for the following year.
“We still do not have a budget so our 4% increase in salary is based on what we know that we can offer and continue our fiscal responsibility,” she said. “You’re going to hear different things across the county and the state but we don’t have a budget and last year it was clear in June and July so it’s pretty hard to plan for the next year and plan for raises when the state continues to hold public education hostage, in my opinion, with the budget.”
With the board having approved the compensation increase, however, the plan is for these increases to take effect July 1, 2023.
Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.