The speed limit on 38th Street between Foothills Boulevard and Ironwood Drive is now 25 miles per hour.
The speed limit had been 35 mph, but Yuma County adjusted it after receiving a complaint of excessive speeds from a resident of 38th Street.
Staff noted that 38th Street is a through-street and adjacent properties are predominantly residential with direct access to 38th Street.
The Yuma County Department of Engineering conducted a speed study and forwarded it to Albert Letzkus, a traffic engineering consultant, for review and recommendation. Letzkus recommended reducing the speed limit in the area from 35 mph to 25 mph. The county engineer’s office reviewed the report and agreed with the recommendation.
The Board of Supervisors on March 1 adopted a resolution making the 25 mph speed limit official. Signs with the new speed limit are to be installed.
In addition, the supervisors also took the following actions:
– Authorized the Department of Public Works to piggyback on the City of Yuma’s Pavement Preservation Services Contract at the bid price of $1.55 per square yard for slurry at an estimated total cost of $277,647.
The supervisors approved a budget for slurry seal operations for fiscal year 2020/21. The department has done business with the city’s current slurry seal contractor, American Pavement Preservation, with no major issues, staff said.
The department applies slurry seal to paved subdivision streets in the County Highway System. A slurry seal consists of crushed aggregates, asphalt emulsions and fillers, which are mixed together. It’s then applied to existing pavement to seal the surface and replace the fine aggregates in the asphalt that are lost over time due to weathering, oxidation and traffic.
• Approved, as requested by the Yuma County Democratic Party, the following Democratic Precinct Committeemen appointments to fill vacancies for terms that will expire on Oct. 1, 2022: Gary Jones, Precinct 11; Solomon Jones, Precinct 24; and Brian De La Hoya, Precinct 29.
• Reappointed Mark Loghry, Brad Dierdorf, Renate Ruth, Glen Curtis and Kevin Poindexter to the Yuma County Pest Abatement District for the 2021-2022 term which expires Dec. 31, 2022.