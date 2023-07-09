The Yuma Planning and Zoning Commission on Monday will consider requests for a conditional use permit and a rezoning of property.
Dahl, Robins and Associates, on behalf of Skyview Cooling Co. of Yuma, has requested a conditional use permit to allow a Pilot Travel Center, with an exception to reduce the west side Avenue 3E setback from 20 feet to zero feet, in the Light Industrial District, for the property located at the southeast corner of Gila Ridge Road and Avenue 3E.
The travel center would have 22 fueling positions (14 for passenger and eight for heavy vehicles), a convenience market with showers and facilities for long-haul truck drivers, a maintenance facility, 92 passenger vehicle parking stalls and 105 heavy vehicle parking stalls on this property.
In the other case, the commission will hold a hearing on a request from Kathleen Chernek, on behalf of Brandy Rico, to rezone a parcel about .3 acres from the Light Industrial/Infill Overlay District to the Low Density Residential/Infill Overlay District, for the property located at 1704 S. Maple Ave.
The property owner intends to sell the existing property. Any new residential construction on the property requires a rezone to the Low Density Residential/Infill Overlay.
The commission will meet at 4:30 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1 City Plaza.