The Yuma Planning and Zoning Commission on Monday will consider requests for a conditional use permit and a rezoning of property.

Dahl, Robins and Associates, on behalf of Skyview Cooling Co. of Yuma, has requested a conditional use permit to allow a Pilot Travel Center, with an exception to reduce the west side Avenue 3E setback from 20 feet to zero feet, in the Light Industrial District, for the property located at the southeast corner of Gila Ridge Road and Avenue 3E.

