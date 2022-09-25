It’s a day for honey and blessings and round, braided challah bread. The shofar gets blown and those who hear it have been reflecting on their past year as they prepare to enter a new one and seek forgiveness.

This day is known as Rosh Hashanah, which literally means “Head of the Year.” Commonly known as the Jewish New Year, the holiday is as significant to Jewish people as Christmas and Easter are to Christians.

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you