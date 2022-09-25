It’s a day for honey and blessings and round, braided challah bread. The shofar gets blown and those who hear it have been reflecting on their past year as they prepare to enter a new one and seek forgiveness.
This day is known as Rosh Hashanah, which literally means “Head of the Year.” Commonly known as the Jewish New Year, the holiday is as significant to Jewish people as Christmas and Easter are to Christians.
Rosh Hashanah takes place on a different date each year on the Gregorian calendar because the Hebrew calendar is luni-solar. Without fail, Rosh Hashanah takes place on the first of the Hebrew month, Tishrei. This year, it starts on the evening of Sunday, Sept. 25. and it’s the beginning of a 10-day period known as the High Holy Days. At the end of this period is Yom Kippur, the “Day of Atonement.”
To ensure a good year and that one is right with God, Jewish observers fast, pray and repent on this final day. Around the world, those who celebrate are preparing now for this day, which begins sundown on Tuesday, Oct. 4. But in Yuma, should any members of the Jewish faith wish to celebrate with others for these High Holy Days, Congregation Beth HaMidbar invites them to connect with Yuma’s Jewish community.
“When I moved to Yuma many years ago, I didn’t even realize that there was a congregation here until I saw a tiny article in the paper,” said Leone Neegan, president of the congregation’s board. “There are a lot of people representing a lot of different faiths living in Yuma and it’s very often you wouldn’t know unless you knew people involved or something.”
Despite this, Neegan explained that the community has long been a part of Yuma. Congregation Beth HaMidbar may have been established around 1974 but even before that, there have been individuals living in Yuma and contributing to its history.
“I remember trying to go back and I know that people have told me that during World War II, for instance … the ladies in the Jewish community here put on a Seder for the Jewish people that were stationed here [and training]. So there have been Jews here. When I moved here, I think there was a relatively small community compared to other places but it’s very, very much like an extended family.”
The congregation wasn’t originally affiliated with any particular branch of Judaism but they affiliated with the Union for Reform Judaism in the ‘90s. The community is still small but welcoming.
During the High Holy Days, the congregation is led by Rabbi Stephen J. Einstein but for the rest of the year, members take turns leading religious services.
“The congregation has a board and we elect people to be on the board every year so we do have a structure, but we don’t have a lay leader or anything like that,” Neegan said. “One of the things Rabbi Einstein did was that he taught us how to lead a Shabbat service, which is the Sabbath service. We usually have those on some Friday nights–not every Friday night–and so we have taken turns and the person who leads the service puts it together and we all have a different style. It’s not always the same. I once told somebody this is ‘Do It Yourself Judaism.’”
Although DIY may sound simple to some, it reflects the congregation’s flexibility. Services became available on Zoom as needed during the pandemic and high transmission rates. And when the congregation does Hebrew prayers, they even have the transliteration available so that people can sound out the words even if they can’t read the symbols.
“Every community has their own customs, you know? Their own way of doing things that make sense,” Neegan said.
She added that everyone has different reasons for coming and being involved. Some folks may not be excited by the theology, but they still might feel the need to belong with the group. And these things change over time as well.
Neegan shared that she grew up in a relatively observant household, but it wasn’t orthodox. She went to religious school and she was taught Hebrew, but she hadn’t viewed it as important then as she does now. Although she never stopped being Jewish, she grew more committed while living in Yuma.
And with age, the meaning of these holidays has taken a new shape for Neegan too.
“When I was a little girl, we focused on Rosh Hashanah on the New Year aspect of it and being excited by the new year for the world and we’d eat apples and honey and tell each other that we hope they have a sweet new year,” she said. “But Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement, is actually the culmination of the holiday … on Yom Kippur, you are praying, fasting. It’s this beautiful imagery where the gates are closing and we are praying to God to essentially forgive us for things that we have done during the year and for promises that we haven’t kept.
“Interestingly enough, I’ve heard Rabbis say this in sermons over the years that you have to ask people that you have hurt in some way for forgiveness. So what you’re asking God to forgive you for are the things where you have gone against others. It’s essentially a time to reflect on what you’ve done for the year and Rosh Hashanah starts you in the process of doing that.”
Neegan expressed that she couldn’t speak for everyone else, but she finds the day beautiful because it’s a time to look back and a time for forgiveness and letting go of resentment as God grants atonement. It’s a day to mostly fast if health allows, but the congregation typically follows the fasting period with a potluck and collecting food for the Yuma Community Food Bank.
If anyone would like to join in the observance, Congregation Beth HaMidbar encourages them to reach out.