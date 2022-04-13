Congressman James Comer (R-Ky.), the ranking member of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, joined Representatives Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) and Yvette Herrell (R-N.M.) on a trip to Yuma to see first-hand the illegal immigration crisis along the southern border.
Accompanying them was Glen Grothman (R-WI), Pete Sessions (R-TX), Byron Donalds (R-FL) and Paul Gosar (R-AZ).
During their visit, the Republican lawmakers toured the Yuma Sector Border Patrol facilities, held a roundtable meeting with local leaders and law enforcement, toured the border and visited an uncompleted area of the border fence.
“We’re here. We have learned a lot. We’re angry,” Comer said. “We came here upset with the Biden administration and I know for one that I’m leaving even more upset and more determined to help the local elected officials, and all of the people, the Border Patrol agents, and the charitable organizations who are on the front lines fighting this crisis every day.”
Also present was Yuma Mayor Douglas Nichols and Yuma County Supervisor Jonathan Lines.
In speaking at a press conference held at the Yuma Main Library afterwards, Biggs joined his fellow colleagues in collectively urging the Biden administration not to rescind the COVID-19 pandemic-era Title 42, which enabled the U.S. Border Patrol to expedite the expulsion of illegal migrants.
“I want to tell you about my own perspective on this. I come to Yuma a lot,” Biggs said. “This is quite frankly worse than I have ever seen it. It is going to get even worse when Title 42 goes away. There will be more people coming in than ever before.”
So far in the first six months of fiscal year 2022, the Yuma Sector Border Patrol has reported more than 160,000 apprehensions, with an additional known 17,000 get-aways. Those numbers represent a 30 to 40 percent increase over the previous fiscal year.
The Department of Homeland Security estimates that if Title 42 is rescinded, there will be 18,000 apprehensions a day along the entire southwestern border, which equates to about half a million a month.
Additionally, 95 percent of the illegal crossings happening in the Yuma Sector are coming from countries other than Mexico. So far this fiscal year Yuma Border Patrol agents have apprehended migrants from more than 60 different countries.
“This has become a worldwide problem because our border is absolutely open,” Biggs said.
Comer also stated that the entire southwestern border has been in crisis for the past 14 months, and with the Biden administration preparing to do away with Title 42 there will be a surge in illegal migration.
“Make no mistake about it, this is a Biden border crisis. His policies have led to what we are seeing,” Comer said. “Right now it appears the Biden administration has turned the Border Patrol into a welcoming committee. When you have no consequences for coming into the country illegally, it is only going to get worse.”
Biggs said Border Patrol agents in every sector along the southwest border, including Yuma, are already stretched dangerously thin processing and transporting migrants, which takes them away from their main responsibility of securing the border and keeping the country safe.
Less agents on the border, he continued, will lead to higher crime rates, more sex trafficking, and increased drug smuggling.
During the press conference, Sessions held up an identification card belonging to a man from Poland, which Sessions picked up by the border wall near Morelos Dam. A document indicating that someone had paid a cartel $9,000 to bring them to the border was also found.
While using the U.S. military to secure the border was brought up as a way to prevent illegal immigration during the press conference, Donalds also suggested stop accepting asylum claims made along the southern border.
Comer said Republicans expect to have a majority in the U.S. House in January, noting it was important to have an understanding about what was happening along the southwest border so they can get to work on finding solutions once the new year begins.
