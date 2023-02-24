Congressional members tour YRMC
Members of the U.S. House Committee on the Judiciary, listen as Dr. Robert “Bob” Trenschel, president and chief executive officer of Yuma Regional Medical Center, explains the impact of uncompensated migrant care during a tour of the Emergency Department.

Fifteen members of Congress, along with staff personnel and committee members, toured Yuma Regional Medical Center on Thursday to learn about the impact of migrant care on the hospital.

The hospital has reported $26 million in uncompensated care from treating migrants from December 2021 to November 2022. Dr. Robert “Bob” Trenschel, president and chief executive officer, noted that YRMC has an annual revenue of about $680-700 million.

