Congressional members tour YRMC

Fifteen members of Congress, along with staff personnel and committee members, toured Yuma Regional Medical Center on Thursday to learn about the impact of migrant care on the hospital.
The hospital has reported $26 million in uncompensated care from treating migrants from December 2021 to November 2022. Dr. Robert “Bob” Trenschel, president and chief executive officer, noted that YRMC has an annual revenue of about $680-700 million.
“I mean, it’s not going to drive us into bankruptcy,” said Trenschel. But, he noted, $26 million a year is not sustainable.
In addition, the hospital has depended on travel nurses to deal with the migrant surges. “We pay somewhere up to a million dollars above just for agency nurses to handle the increased volumes,” Trenschel said.
Because most migrants are in transit and don’t have a billing address, they can’t be billed for their medical care. Consequently, YRMC is looking to state and federal leaders for solutions, as well as financial reimbursement and funding.
For more than a year, Yuma experienced an influx of migrants seeking asylum, with many fleeing poverty and gang violence in Central America, Cuba and Haiti. Some of them arrive sick or injured and end up at YRMC.
Hospitals are obligated under federal law to treat everyone that walks through the door.
The Congressmen and women toured the hospital’s Labor and Delivery and Emergency departments. In Labor and Delivery, Dorie Rush, administrative director of women and children services, and Susan Pancrazi, director of case management, shared their experiences.
Rush noted that their department had the biggest influx of migrant patients in December 2021. The first challenge was communication, since many patients were from Haiti. “We could not communicate,” she said. With the help of iPads, staff was able to communicate with their patients.
Likewise, one of the biggest challenges in the Emergency Department was the language barrier. “We’re very used to Spanish speakers here. So that’s not an issue. But we had Russian patients, Romanian, and sometimes we don’t even know what language we’re looking for,” said Stephanie Nicholson, director of emergency services.
Pregnant patients were sent to the hospital to get cleared for travel. However, most pregnant women had never had prenatal care and were not in good condition after traveling long distances and due to poor health and nutrition.
Some women reported abuse and robberies during their travels to the U.S. Some of them tested positive for sexually transmitted diseases.
“Many had many complex problems that ended up extending their stays with us,” Rush said.
Some babies, after being delivered, had to stay in the neonatal intensive care unit for an extended length of time. Initially the hallways were lined with Border Patrol and Customs agents, “because they would have to stay with them as well,” Rush explained.
“I remember one time we had literally five Customs agents come in at the same time with five different patients. Our triage area’s only seven beds so that took up almost an entire triage area,” she noted.
It took anywhere from four to 12 hours to run all the diagnostic tests. If they delivered during their stay in the hospital, the biggest problem was discharge planning.
“We could not discharge these patients out to the community because they did not have an address or a home to go to,” Rush said.
Case managers stepped in, trying to figure out where they could send these patients. YRMC created a “hotel” at the hospital where the new moms could stay while the case managers worked on their discharge plan.
“Even though they were discharged and we were housing them, we still had to provide all the resources to them. So the nursing staff, the linens, the food, everything that was required,” Rush said.
Because babies can’t be discharged without a car seat, at one point Rush ran around town buying up all the car seats in Yuma.
“We have patients that we ended up not only getting a car seat for the baby, but here comes their 2-year-old, and we cannot let them into vehicles without car seats. So we were not only giving one to the babies born but sometimes we were giving two and three to families, depending on how many children they have,” Pancrazi said.
Some of the more complex conditions called for follow-up care. “We will keep them here for anywhere from two to seven additional days so that we can treat them. Again, takes up all of the nursing resources in order to take care of those patients while they were upstairs in the ‘hotel,’ even though the nurses still had their normal volume of patients plus taking care of these patients,” Rush said.
Aside from higher volumes and staffing challenges, the department grappled with perception in the community. “Patients would come in and they would see all the Customs and Border Patrol agents lining the halls, and they would feel like they weren’t getting the care that they needed because their inductions were delayed or their cases were delayed or they weren’t the first ones brought in because all of these other patients were there,” Rush said.
“For us medical staff, we take care of patients no matter who they are. When they walk in the door, we take care of them based on their clinical scenario. But the community doesn’t see that, you know, when they see the hallways lined with Customs,” she added.
At some point, Border Patrol started releasing them from custody. “And we were responsible for keeping these patients and taking care of all of their needs,” Rush noted.
Pancrazi expressed appreciation for the help provided by the Regional Center for Border Health, which received funds to help the hospital.
“But it was very stringent. We had to have a patient ready by noon on the day of discharge. If we didn’t have them ready by noon to get a taxi over to Border Health so that they could take their buses to Phoenix, to the shelters and to airports there, they would miss the bus and then we would have to call for the hotel upstairs or a real hotel,” Pancrazi said.
Case managers also had to help patients with follow-up care. “We’ve never had so many patients over here with blood pressure issues. We were assisting with blood pressure medications, with transportations to wherever they needed to go, whether it was the hotel, Border Health, and we just had to do a lot of coordination. We were dealing with families from Florida, New York, Kentucky, Ohio, to coordinate getting the families to Phoenix so that families could fly into Phoenix and pick them up,” Pancrazi said.
“Sometimes we would have to keep the patients here until those families were able to pull all of that together. I’d say most of them went to Florida, but there were many other states that we were coordinating with families and that’s days upon days sometimes,” she added.
Because discharge takes longer for migrant patients, “it does end up backing up our lobby. So it increases our wait times. That’s definitely a concern,” Nicholson said of the Emergency Department.
Some ED patients end up staying in the ICU for over 30 days. Some come in with kidney dysfunction caused by dehydration as they try to get to the US and they end up on dialysis. They’ll be in ICU with dialysis for quite a bit of time, and from there they go upstairs for about 60-90 days, noted Elizabeth Lara, administrative director of nursing operations.
If an ED patient needs a bed in the ICU, sometimes YRMC has to transfer the patient out to Phoenix or another area. Sometimes they’re flown out to their family homes in other states.
The situation is more complicated in the winter when the hospital also sees surges in winter visitors and harvest workers.
Another discharge challenge came with coordinating rides. At one point, taxicab drivers stopped transporting patients because they were told they were human trafficking. Eventually hospital staff sorted out the situation with Border Patrol.
Rush, who’s been with YRMC for 30 years, said that she’s never seen the number of migrants that she has seen in the last year. “It was scary because we didn’t know how long it was going to last and we kept hearing that there was a lot more coming and there was a lot more being dumped at the border and whatever. And we were just, oh my gosh, we don’t know what we’re going to do, trying to make plans for contingency as to where we were going to put all these patients when they come in.”
Although the number has declined considerably in the last few months, Labor and Delivery still sees one or two migrant patients a month.
“We are most appreciative of you guys being here to hear this story because we do need the resources to continue and maintain what it is we are doing for our community. We take a lot of pride in our community … and we want to be able to continue to do that with all patients,” said Breanna Caraway, administrative director of ambulatory operations.