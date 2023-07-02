Editor’s note: This is the sixth and last in a series of stories reporting on the 2023 Yuma Police Department Crime Report as presented by Police Chief Tom Garrity.
As the Yuma Police Department moves forward, one of the objectives is to increase community engagement throughout the department. The ultimate goal, of course, is to reduce crime as a result.
Police Chief Tom Garrity shared his and the department’s goals and objectives for the future in a presentation of the 2023 Yuma Police Department Crime Report to the City Council.
One way for the department to become more engaged with the community is using school resources officers, during the summer, to patrol neighborhoods.
“It’s not about catching a criminal. It’s actually being engaged with the youth, and they are very excited about doing that, and what is keeping them together as a unit,” Garrity said.
“But when we’re getting out there to get in neighborhoods, they know who the kids are, they know what the problems are at home. With them being able to do that, they’re going to be trying to get them out of trouble and just keeping them engaged,” he added.
In addition, the vehicles of school resources officers will be getting makeovers. In collaboration with the Yuma County Anti-Drug Coalition, the cruisers will get wrapped with pictures of their schools.
“It will actually be the school to give the officer in the school some pride in that police car,” the chief explained.
Police will also enhance patrols in the downtown area on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights to address some of the street racing before it begins.
“Right now we are doing some studying of where they might happen and see if they are starting to gather,” Garrity said.
Another way the department will increase community engagement is by having more police academies for citizens and teens. For example, this summer, the department will invite teens in grades eighth through 10th “to come for a week to learn what it’s like to be a police officer and for them to understand that we are human and to get a positive interaction versus a negative interaction.”
In addition, the Police Department will put together a Community Advisory Committee composed of “traditionally underserved groups” to allow them to have a say in the department. The group will meet on a monthly or bimonthly basis.
Not only will the committee members learn more about the Police Department, but they will be able to provide feedback on what they’d like to see police do and vet new policies. That feedback is important, Garrity noted, “because, again, we are in the police world. We think like police officers, we don’t think like the people that are out here every day having to face what they see.”
The department will hold more Facebook live events and create public service announcement videos with employees to keep the community informed of different events that might be going on or different ways that they can keep themselves safe.
“We can put Facebook posts out all we want, but in today’s world, it’s all about the video,” Garrity noted.
The department will continue to participate, along with other Yuma law enforcement agencies, in the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics.
During the yearly relay event, which last occurred in April, each agency carries and passes on the Flame of Hope. For the last event, the relay began in San Luis and ended in Yuma at the Colorado River State Historic Park.
The community is encouraged to come out to support and cheer on the runners, and then join the reception at the Colorado River State Historic Park.
The torch run, along with other fundraisers put on in the community by the various law enforcement agencies, help raise funds for the Special Olympics Athletes of Yuma.
YPD will also participate in the annual Scary and Safe Halloween and Getting Arizona Involved In Neighborhoods (GAIN) events.
GAIN, a free family event held in partnership with local businesses, is usually held in front of Target in the Yuma Palms Regional Shopping Center. Complimentary hot dogs, chips, water and sodas are served to the public.
Always held during Crime Prevention Month in October, the event enables area law enforcement, military and fire and rescue agencies to display some of their equipment to the public.
More than 30 agencies, local organizations and nonprofits have participated in recent GAIN events. They share information about a variety of topics such as safety programs, careers and public safety issues.
Last year YPD noted that this event has grown so much that it might now possibly be the largest public safety night event in the state.