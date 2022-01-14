Putting aside their dispute, the Hospital District Board approved $70 million worth of “crucial” facility improvements for Yuma Regional Medical Center.
The district board members on Wednesday gave their unanimous thumbs up to three of the most critical improvements requested by YRMC for the main hospital campus. The projects include a laboratory expansion and modernization that will cost $22 million; a new MRI with supporting infrastructure with a $7 million price tag; and expansion and relocation of the sterile processing and delivery area, which is where surgical instruments are sterilized and delivered to the operating rooms, a project estimated at $41 million.
The complete list totaled $95 million, however, Jeffrey Polston, chairman of the district board, told the Yuma Sun, “There are some other projects that are considered repairs and replacements that didn’t need our approval.”
Approval of the improvement projects had been one of the issues in dispute between the boards. The lease between the two groups requires YRMC to seek approval from the district for construction projects that cost more than $500,000.
The district, a government agency with elected board members, owns the property and facilities of the main hospital at Avenue A and 24th Street and leases the property and equipment to YRMC.
The district board had tabled the requests until it received more information on how the projects would be paid. Polston pointed out that $95 million in projects is the most requested in the history of the district and it’s the fiduciary duty of board members to ask questions.
Woody Martin, chairman of the YRMC board, had said that YRMC had given the district everything required by the lease, including annual financial statements.
On Wednesday, the boards put aside their differences, at least when it comes to the improvement projects. The district board met in a closed-door executive session with YRMC administration members, including Bob Seibel, general counsel, Dave Willie, chief financial officer, and Rock Jensen, administrative director of support services.
Afterwards, Polston announced that the district board was ready to approve the requested projects. “This board has been presented adequate financial information regarding the requested capital improvements that was given to us late spring, early summer,” he said.
The hospital said in a statement that the projects will move quickly and will begin with the MRI project. Both the lab and sterile processing projects are multi-phased, each spanning over several years to complete.
“Approval of these projects is really about a shared commitment to patients,” Martin said. “At the end of the day, we all want the same thing--quality healthcare for Yuma County. We appreciate the ongoing support of YRMC employees who have remained focused on patient care throughout the design and approval process.”
“Evolving to a modern, efficient health system is the result of a collective group of people who are dedicated to looking at our needs today while also remaining mindful of the future,” said Dr. Robert Trenschel, president and CEO of YRMC. “These projects will aid in the delivery of a new level of care. This was the right decision for patients and for our healthcare providers.”
YRMC stated that with these significant investments, patients and the community will see direct benefits in care. Maintaining a modern facility is also instrumental in the recruitment of medical professionals, helping to make YRMC and Yuma an attractive career choice, YRMC noted.
“We extend our collective gratitude to the Board of Directors and Hospital District Board for their collaboration and commitment to improving healthcare for our patients and community,” Trenschel added.
INVITATION TO MEET
During the public comment period, Louie Gradillas, a YRMC operating board member, thanked the district for holding a community meeting on Jan. 4, noting that there’s “nothing more important than listening to the community.”
Gradillas said, “One of the things that resonated with me and several members of the board is that the community wants us to get together and try to figure out what we need to do to get back together to doing the business that we do.”
He added that he’s “100% convinced that those of us who sit on the board, as well as you folks, we all entered into this arena to make sure that we provide for the wellbeing and the healthcare of this community, whether it be through increasing services, reducing costs, whatever it be.”
Gradillas then extended an invitation on behalf of the YRMC board to “sit down and resolve some of the issues. I think it’s time we listen to the people in this community. We each have responsibilities and duties we need to follow, and I think it’s in everybody’s best interest to sit down and hash out things.”
Polston thanked Gradillas for attending the meeting and offering to meet. He said the district board agreed and would be reaching out to Martin to set a meeting date.