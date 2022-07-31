The Yuma City Council approved a plan for using $2.73 million in pandemic relief funds to build affordable rental housing, which has been identified as a critical need in Yuma County.
The Yuma County HOME Consortium received the fund allocation and will be looking to partner with a developer to build up to 90 rental units.
The federal government provided the American Rescue Plan Act funds to address the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development administers the funds as part of its HOME Investment Partnerships Program.
HUD notified the Yuma County HOME Consortium that it had been allocated $2.73 million in funding, pending an approved allocation plan. The members of the consortium are Yuma County, Somerton, San Luis, Yuma and Wellton. Yuma serves as the lead entity for the consortium.
These funds must be used to address the needs of certain qualifying populations. Those populations include homeless individuals and families; persons at risk of homelessness; people fleeing or attempting to flee domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, stalking or human trafficking; and other vulnerable populations in need of assistance to prevent homelessness.
The funds can be spent on development of affordable housing, tenant-based rental assistance, supportive services and acquisition or development of non-congregate shelter units.
Staff extensively consulted stakeholders and service providers and held a communitywide town hall to seek input on how best to use the funds.
The “resounding” feedback was that the funds should be used to develop affordable rental housing because the populations described above cannot find places to live that they can afford. Rental assistance is available, but people who have that assistance can’t find a place to live that will accept a rent voucher or settle for the rent payment allowed by these programs. The community has services available, but again, social workers are stymied by the lack of affordable places for their clients, according to a staff report.
Based on the input received, staff developed an allocation plan proposing that $2.3 million be spent for the development of affordable rental housing, with $409, 607, which is the 15% allowable, going toward planning and administration costs. The city’s Neighborhood Services Division is the administrative agent for the consortium.
All the funds will go to a single project that will serve the whole county. The plan calls for a request-for-qualifications process that will seek partnerships with developers to build affordable rental housing. The rental units constructed under this plan must remain affordable to the qualifying population for 15 years.
If the consortium is unable to secure a partner, the $2.3 million in construction funding will have to stand on its own and could fund the construction of 12 to 15 units.
The hope is to attract a developer that can bring other funding to the table, such as low-income housing tax credits or developer investment, that could be used with the consortium’s money. With tax credits, between 80-90 units could be built.
The hope is that the developer will bring project-based vouchers with them or that it serves a population that already has tenant-based rental vouchers, for example, the homeless.
In Yuma, the most common vouchers are through the Housing Authority of Yuma and Arizona Department of Housing. Vouchers are also available for specific target groups, such as veterans.
In a work session discussion, Councilman Gary Knight asked whether the money could be used to renovate existing dwellings. Rhonda Lee-James, the city’s assistant director of neighborhood services, explained that funds could be used to rehab existing units if it adds units to the inventory.
“In other words, we couldn’t just rehab units that are already in existence. But if it was a building, for example, that wasn’t operational, and we could put it back in operation, then it would be an eligible activity,” she said.
However, the hope is for new construction, probably apartments, “because it would be the most cost-effective way. We could get the most units, the most bang for our buck,” Lee-James noted.
Councilwoman Karen Watts asked if any developers had expressed interest in the project. Lee-James said staff had received “quite a bit of inquiry” from development companies asking how the consortium intends to use the funding.
“I’ve gotten some inquiries. But again, you never really know. One of our concerns always is land cost and if our development partner will be able to bring land to the table.”
“So that’s encouraging. I just don’t want it to sit there for a long time waiting for someone to grab it,” Watts said.
Mayor Doug Nicholls said he was “excited” about the plan. “It’s good to see the numbers on where we are in housing and the direction it’s going, which isn’t a great direction, but it’s not like the rest of the country. And so to be able to do something in the positive direction, I’m excited about that.”
The council approved the plan at the regular meeting the following day. The plan will be submitted to HUD for review in August. The consortium hopes to begin forming the development partnerships in the fall.