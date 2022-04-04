Calling it one of the toughest decisions he’s ever made in his life, John Nozar has decided not to run for re-election as Precinct 1 Constable in Yuma County in the August primaries and will give up his office on Jan. 1, 2023.
“It has been a dream job for me. I’m definitely going to miss it,” Nozar said. “But it is time to move on and pass the torch to someone else and let them run with it for a while.”
Nozar has spent the past 38 years serving the residents of Yuma County, first as a police officer with the Yuma Police Department, where he retired after 20 years as a sergeant, then as the Precinct 1 Constable.
Not many elected officials get to experience five terms in office as Nozar has. He was first appointed to the position in 2005 by the Yuma County Board of Supervisors and won re-election four more times.
Nozar said he wanted to thank the public for its support and trust over the years, adding that he also felt privileged to have worked alongside some county officials who did what was best for Yuma County.
“Yuma County has been great to me so I feel very fortunate to have had this position as long as I have,” Nozar said.
Throughout his 18 years in office, the Constable’s Office never received a complaint from the public, which Nozar said speaks volume for the staff and the level of professionalism and credibility he wanted to create.
“We have real quality people working here and I’m proud of every one of them,” Nozar said.
Nozar’s plans for the future include moving to Minnesota where he and his wife Jenny purchased a house three years ago. They also have not ruled out returning to Yuma as winter visitors.
Deputy Constable Art Gradias is currently running unopposed for the Precinct 1 Constable position, with Nozar saying that he is the right person to build on the department’s success, and that he will continue to work hard to make a difference in the community
“(Gradias) is going to do a good job and will keep the ideals we shared together for the past 15 years in place,” Nozar said.
Gradias also knows he has some big shoes to fill when it comes to replacing his mentor.
“A lot of experience is walking out the door,” Gardias said. “But the community isn’t losing it because while he won’t be here in person his expertise and advice is always just a phone call away for me.”
Gradias is also retired from the YPD and worked together there with Nozar as well.
“We have chewed some of the same ground together for 30 years,” Gradias said.
