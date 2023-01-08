U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) announced that construction to fill the gaps in the U.S. Border Patrol’s Yuma Sector is scheduled to begin next week near the Morelos Dam.
Last spring the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) unveiled the Yuma Morelos Dam Project to close four gaps located within a former Department of Defense border barrier project.
The project includes areas along the Colorado River that had previously been filled with large metal shipping containers temporarily put in place by Arizona’s then-Gov. Doug Ducey.
CBP is scheduled to begin getting ready for construction next week and the project is anticipated to be completed some time this summer.
The project will be funded with DHS’s Fiscal Year 2021 appropriations and will address operational impacts, as well as immediate life and safety risks.
The gap closures will tie into already existing infrastructure in the area.
In a statement, The U.S. Border Patrol said it “has a tremendous partnership with the State of Arizona and will continue to work collaboratively to expand its deployments of infrastructure, technology, and personnel.”
Due to the proximity to the Morelos Dam and the swift-moving Colorado River, this area presents safety and life hazard risks for migrants trying to illegally cross into the United States where there is a risk of drownings and injuries from falls.
This area also poses a life and safety risk to U.S. Border Patrol agents, local law enforcement agencies, and other first responders responding to incidents in this area.
Additionally, U. S. Border Patrol agents will continue to respond to illegal cross border activity and make arrests in accordance with federal law throughout the entire Yuma Sector.
“The safety and security of our workforce, law enforcement partners, and the local community are a top priority,” said Acting Chief Patrol Agent Patricia McGurk-Daniel. “Yuma Sector is dedicated to working with our state, local, and tribal counterparts to ensure a multi-layered approach to secure our nation’s borders and protect our local community.”
All of the 130 red, gold and blue shipping containers, which covered about 3,800 feet (or roughly 1,160 meters) were all removed by Tuesday.