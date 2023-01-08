U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) announced that construction to fill the gaps in the U.S. Border Patrol’s Yuma Sector is scheduled to begin next week near the Morelos Dam.

Last spring the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) unveiled the Yuma Morelos Dam Project to close four gaps located within a former Department of Defense border barrier project.

