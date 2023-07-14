With demolition and site cleanup completed, construction of the new Yuma County Administration Services building at 197 S. Main has moved into the steel, shoring and earthwork phase.

Construction of the actual three-story, 100,000-square-foot building, to go up across the street from the current facility, is set to start in September, with completion scheduled for the early part of 2025 and move-in in late spring.

