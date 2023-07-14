With demolition and site cleanup completed, construction of the new Yuma County Administration Services building at 197 S. Main has moved into the steel, shoring and earthwork phase.
Construction of the actual three-story, 100,000-square-foot building, to go up across the street from the current facility, is set to start in September, with completion scheduled for the early part of 2025 and move-in in late spring.
“This is also a topic of daily discussion. We’ve seen projected completion dates as far out as May and June of 2025. We’ve worked through a number of work sessions to get that pushed back earlier into that year,” said David Hylland, the county’s construction projects director.
“Of course, there’s multiple ways to look at it. The contractor is concerned with making sure that he’s got an adequate amount of time to do what he needs to do,” he added.
The final schedule will become part of the final contract and budget that the Board of Supervisors will need to approve before it moves forward.
Hylland recently updated the board on the status of the work being done on the new Administration Services building as well as an overview of the Yuma County Public Health Department facilities that are being expanded and renovated at 2200 W. 28th St.
Members of the public can follow and view the Main Street project through a camera mounted on the current administration building, which faces the construction site. To view, go to the county’s home page www.yumacountyaz.gov and click on the top banner.
The contractor, Pilkington Construction, held a pre-bid conference for subcontractors at the adjacent Regency Main Street Cinemas. The event drew a good turnout.
“We’re encouraged by the amount of response and turnout participation,” Hylland said.
The final construction cost estimates were due from Pilkington on July 10. The county will review them and see where they stand in terms of the overall project budget.
“The hope is that we’re in line and we’re able to bring that to the board for approval at the first board meeting of August. If there’s anything that needs to be discussed, reach out further, then we may end up having to push it to the second board meeting of August, but fingers crossed all looks good,” Hylland noted.
The supervisors got a look at updated interior designs with minor changes in the design, such as materials, but primarily the same. Some design elements might still be changed.
“Some colors and things like that are still open for debate,” Hylland said.
The lobby will have a reception area with centralized counters and doors that provide access into the auditorium vestibule. The auditorium will accommodate about 115 seats, and they won’t be “cheap plastic folding chairs,” Hylland noted. “We’ll have something a little nicer.”
The auditorium will have multiple exit points with a separate private door for the supervisors.
The building design allows natural light into the interior spaces. Each floor has a color scheme associated with it. For example, the second floor will have greens to represent agriculture, the first floor will have terrazzo flooring with blue accents to depict the Colorado River, and the third floor have more reddish colors to represent the desert sun.
The public lobby area on the second floor will face backwards to Main Street, with customer service counters for the offices of the treasurer and assessor.
Addressing the budget, Hylland said, “we’re struggling to keep that even within the $50 million range.” If the project exceeds that by “too much,” staff will bring it back to the board for approval.
“We may need to meet with a steering committee and determine if that’s the direction we want to go, if we need to see an additional bump in the overall project budget or look at further ways to reduce costs,” he added.
As for the Public Health facility, the board opted to construct 15,000 square feet of new space, including a lobby, expand the northwest area by 4,500 square feet to include a new warehouse and remodel 25,000 square feet of existing areas. The south parking lot as well as the access drive across the north will be reconfigured.
This project is centered around the “three S’s”: security, space for staff and storage.
“The basis of the design is built around what we call the three S’s: improving the overall security to the facility, eliminating the multiple points of access down to one shared lobby space, increase the amount of space for staff, including a meeting and training room space, and increasing the amount of storage that the facility has to operate,” Hylland explained.
The new construction project will run through the end of 2024.
“At that point in time, we kind of start this chess game, if you will, of moving staff out of the way to renovate that space, either into temporary space or back into their permanent final resting space,” he said.
The three phases of “move, remodel, move back in and move others out … etc., etc.,” is expected to wrap up in late summer of 2025.
The working budget for this project is $22.5 million, which Hylland described as being “towards the lower end, but we do feel it’s comfortable for what we want to accomplish here with this project.”
Supervisor Tony Reyes reminded staff to work with the utility companies and the city to make sure the needed equipment is ordered ahead of time due to supply chain delays.
Chairman Martin Porchas urged staff to keep in contact with the University of Arizona Cooperative Extension, which has its offices and work space in the Health Department facility.
“If they need to be moved, we better have a place to be moved to before we start any movement there,” Porchas said.