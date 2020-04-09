Mexico’s consul in Yuma is renewing calls for Mexican citizens living on this side of the border and others to forgo non-essential visits to Mexico.
The appeal by Jose Antonio Larios, made as part of efforts to contain the coronavirus, comes on the eve of Easter weekend, when thousands of Yuma-area residents traditionally cross the border to visit relatives or enjoy the beaches at El Golfo de Santa Clara, Son.
Last month, the governments of the United States and Mexico agreed to seal the border to all but essential travel between the two nations.
“The Mexican government recommends postponing tourist visits that are not considered essential in the current period,” Larios said. “We have to force ourselves to take care of more besides our own health and the health of our families.”
Many Mexicans living in the United States and abroad return home to celebrate Easter Week, but Mexico’s foreign ministry has urged them to stay where they are during this year’s holiday.
“We again urge all Mexican people to avoid international travel for reasons of recreation or tourism, in particular between Mexico and the United States,” the ministry said in a bulletin.
The appeal, the ministry added, “is in line with the measures being taken to mitigate the transmission and complications of COVID-19 in the community.”
Meanwhile, Mexico’s Yuma consulate remains closed indefinitely, although those seeking consular services can call 928-615-4330 or 928-366-1505.