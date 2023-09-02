YUMA – The Mexican community in the area has access to a program offering free legal assistance at the Consulate of Mexico in Yuma that is not being fully utilized.
Consul Dulce María Valle announced that the Legal External Advisory Program in the United States of America (PALE), provided by the Mexican Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE), has allocated resources to the consulate to provide legal assistance to Mexicans in this jurisdiction.
“It’s a program that is not being fully utilized, and we have resources to implement it. These advisory services are offered to Mexican individuals in the United States to protect and ensure the respect of their rights, providing legal advice and representation through lawyers,” said Valle.
She added that legal assistance is available at no cost in the areas of criminal, civil, and immigration law. It extends to offering representation for individuals facing criminal charges, deportation proceedings, or issues related to U Visas for crime victims or VAWA for victims of abuse by U.S. citizens or permanent residents.
The consul reiterated that very few people in the area have taken advantage of the legal assistance resources through the PALE program, which pays lawyers to provide these services free of charge to applicants.
“We invite all Mexican individuals in need of legal assistance to benefit from this service by visiting the consulate. The consultation is free, and no appointment is required,” she noted.
For more information about the program, interested individuals can visit the Consulate of Mexico in Yuma from Monday to Friday, located at 298 S. Main St., between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m., or call the consulate at (928) 343-0066.