Thursday’s hearing in Yuma County Superior Court for one of the two former employees of the Child Development Center at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Yuma was continued at the request of her defense attorney.
Attorney Joshua Cordova, in providing the court with an update on the status of the case, said that he needed to request a continuance.
Cordova represents Katherine McCombs, who has pleaded not guilty to seven counts of intentional child abuse.
Cordova said the prosecution has scheduled some interviews in a co-defendant’s case, and he would like to wait until they have been held because they could be important in his client’s case.
Since the prosecution did not object, Superior Court Judge David Haws granted Cordova’s request and scheduled McComb’s next hearing for 8:30 a.m. Feb. 16.
McCombs and Valerie McKinstry were charged in connection to the case following a 10-month investigation into allegations that they abused children on various occasions between December 2020 and March 2021.
MCAS Yuma learned of the alleged abuse in March of 2021 after reviewing surveillance camera footage inside the Child Development Center and informed Yuma police.
McKinstry, who has been charged with 13 counts of intentional child abuse, is scheduled to go to trial in April 2023.