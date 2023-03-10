A Yuma County Superior Court judge on Thursday delayed setting a trial date for one of the three men charged in connection to a shooting last year that left one man dead.

Attorney Bill Fox of the Yuma County Legal Defender’s Office, in making a request on behalf of Gregorio Cota’s court-appointed attorney Zachery Dumyhan, asked that a trial be set in August.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you