The case of one of the three men charged in connection to pointing their guns at a person outside of a bar may be resolved without having to go to trial.
During a hearing in Yuma County Superior Court on Wednesday, attorney Richard Edgar, who represents Antonio Campa-Robles, asked for a brief continuance.
Campa-Robles, who appeared out of custody at the hearing, has been charged with four felony counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
When asked why, Edgar explained that a settlement conference had recently been held.
A settlement conference is basically just a meeting between both parties and a judge and is done for the sole purpose of trying to reach a resolution in a case without having to go to trial.
Superior Court Judge David Haws, who is presiding over the case, granted Edgar’s request and scheduled Campa-Robles’ next court appearance for 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 6 for a trial setting, change-of-plea or Donald hearing.
According to the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, Castaneda-Benitez and two other suspects were involved in a disturbance involving a firearm at Tarros Chicali, 2526 E. 16th St., on Feb. 8.
The suspects allegedly pointed their firearms at a victim outside of the business, but departed before deputies arrived.
While deputies were on scene, two of the suspects returned again in a vehicle and were detained.
The third suspect was identified and located at a residence where he was also detained. Three firearms were seized during the investigation.
All three suspects were later arrested.
Also charged in connection to the incident are Rene Castaneda-Benitez and Marvin Iniguez.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.