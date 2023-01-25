Tuesday’s hearing in Yuma County Superior Court for a man charged in a string of burglaries was continued at the request of the prosecution.
In updating the court on the status of the case, prosecutor Megan Gallagher explained that a postponement was necessary because a new defense attorney has been appointed to the case.
She explained that the plea offer made in the case, which was to be withdrawn, will also remain available.
Yuma County Public Defender’s Office attorney Antonio Bustamante, who represents Eduardo Arias, explained that his client’s previous attorney recently left the office and he had been assigned the case.
He also concurred with Gallagher’s request for a continuance, saying he needed to familiarize himself with the case.
Arias, who appeared out of custody at the hearing, has been charged with five felony offenses, including four counts of theft of means of transportation and one count of burglary.
After hearing from both counsel, Superior Court Judge Darci Weede granted the request for a continuance and scheduled Arias’ next hearing for 8:30 a.m. on Feb. 28
According to the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, the burglaries began in April, taking place in the 2400 block of East 14th Street. In some instances, vehicles were stolen.
During the course of the investigation, Arias was identified as a suspect and a search warrant was served at his residence in July.
Two vehicles that had been reported stolen during the burglaries were found on the property and recovered.