A change-of-plea hearing did not happen Wednesday in Yuma County Superior Court for the man who allegedly defrauded several victims of cash and cryptocurrency in a fake business start-up scheme.
Instead, his attorney Robert Bleich asked for a continuance.
Bliech, who represents Andres Fernandez, explained that while his client has been offered a plea deal that would resolve both of the cases against him, he would like some additional time before accepting it.
The reason, he added, is that Fernandez would like 60 to 90 days to raise the rest of the money that he will be ordered to pay as restitution when sentenced.
While Superior Court Judge David Haws granted the request, he advised Bliech that he would not do so again.
He then set Fernandez’s next hearing for 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 11.
Fernandez, who remains out of custody after posting a $250,000 bond, has been charged with a total of nine counts of fraudulent schemes and artifices and three counts of money laundering.
He is also facing charges of theft, aggravated taking identity and operating a chop shop.
According to the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, while conducting an investigation into Fernandez, deputies were able to determine that he allegedly swindled $775,000 from a victim.
Fernandez is suspected of using the money to buy luxury items, including an exotic vehicle and to take trips.
There are at least four known victims.
He was arrested in April after investigators and agents with the YCSO Criminal Investigations Bureau (CIB), the Yuma County Narcotics Task Force (YCNTF) and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) served search warrants on his residence and business.