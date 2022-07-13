Tuesday’s hearing in Yuma County Superior Court for the San Luis man charged in connection to pulling a knife on a woman during what police believe was a domestic dispute was continued at the request of his defense attorney.
Appearing before Judge Brandon Kinsey, for a trial-setting or change-of-plea hearing attorney Jose Padilla, of the Yuma County Public Defender’s Office, asked for more time to continue preparing his client’s case.
Padilla explained that the prosecution does not intend on offering his client a plea deal, so the case will definitely be going to trial.
As such, Padilla continued, he is in the process of locating an expert witness who will be able to offer testimony on some of the evidence in the case.
Padilla represents Marcos Rubio Diaz, who has been charged with attempted murder, 14 counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon – per domestic violence, three counts of aggravated assault with intent to cause serious physical injury – per domestic violence, and one count of child or vulnerable adult abuse – per domestic violence.
He has also been charged with one misdemeanor count of harassment – per domestic violence and remains in custody at the Yuma County jail on a $500,000 cash-only bond.
Upon hearing no opposition from the prosecution, Judge Kinsey granted Padilla’s request and scheduled Diaz’s next hearing for 9 a.m. on Aug. 30.
The incident happened in August 2021 at a home in the 1000 block of Washington Lane.
According to San Luis police, when officers arrived on scene, they noticed a broken window at the home and heard a woman yelling.
Officers saw a man inside the residence holding a knife and a woman who had what appeared to be visible knife wounds on her body.
When officers ordered Diaz to drop the knife, he complied with their verbal command and was immediately arrested.
The woman was treated on scene by officers and paramedics from the San Luis Fire Department before being transported by ambulance to Yuma Regional Medical Center for further care.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.