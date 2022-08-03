Tuesday’s hearing in Yuma County Superior Court for a Wellton man charged in connection to a hit-and-run that critically injured a 41-year-old male pedestrian had to be rescheduled.
Attorney Robert Bleich, who represents Hector Contreras, asked for a brief continuance.
Bleich explained that he is still in the process of finding a psychiatrist to conduct a mental examination on his client to determine if he is competent to stand trial.
Contreras, who is out of custody after posting a $25,000 bond, has been charged with one felony count of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in serious injury or death.
At a previous hearing Bleich told the court that he believed reasonable grounds existed to have his client undergo a complete mental examination considering he is now 88 years old, blind in one eye and has been diagnosed with early-stage dementia.
Since the prosecution offered no objection, Superior Court Judge Brandon Kinsey granted Bleich’s request.
A family member of the victim was also present at the hearing and when given an opportunity to address the court expressed her disappointment about how long it was taking for the case to be resolved.
Contreras’ next hearing has been set for 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 20.
The incident happened on Oct. 15 at approximately 9:34 a.m., with Yuma police officers responding to the 1600 block of South 4th Avenue for a report of an injury collision.
The initial investigation revealed that the male pedestrian had been walking south in the crosswalk on 4th Avenue when he was struck by a red Ford F-150 pickup that was traveling west on 16th Street.
The suspect vehicle fled the scene and was located several hours later.
The pedestrian was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center and later flown to a Phoenix-area hospital with critical injuries.
Contreras was located at a residence in Wellton at approximately 5 p.m. with the assistance of Wellton police.