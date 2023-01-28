Friday’s hearing in Yuma County Superior Court for one of the San Luis women charged in connection to an alleged ballot harvesting case was continued in order to give her more time to consider a plea offer.
In apprising the court of the status of the case, attorney Jorge Lozano said he has met with the assistant attorney general who is prosecuting the case and a plea offer has been made.
However, he continued, he would also like to conduct some interviews with a number of witnesses in the case before a decision is made on whether to accept the plea offer.
Given the situation, Lozano, who represents Gloria Lopez Torres, said he was asking the court for a continuance.
Torres has been charged with one count of conspiracy and one count of ballot abuse, both of which are felonies. She appeared out of custody at the hearing.
She currently serves on the San Luis City Council, having been elected on Aug. 4, 2020, to serve a four-year term.
Assistant Attorney General Todd Lawson, who appeared at the hearing telephonically, concurred with Lozano, adding that his office is in the process of scheduling the witness interviews.
He added that there is no expiration date for the plea offer and it will remain available until a trial date is set. No mention was made of the details of the plea agreement.
After hearing from both counsel, Superior Court Judge Claudia Gonzalez, who is presiding over the case, granted the request for a continuance and scheduled Torres’ next hearing for 1:30 p.m. on March 10.
Torres and Nadia Guadalupe Lizarraga-Mayorquin, who is also known as Nadia Buchanan, were both indicted on Oct. 3, 2022, by a state grand jury.
They are accused of collecting ballots from a third party and depositing them in a ballot box, which is in violation of the state’s 2016 “ballot harvesting” law. The incident allegedly occurred during the August 2020 primary election.
Under the law, only a family member, someone from their household or a caregiver of the voter can return an early ballot for them.
Torres was re-elected to her current city council seat during the same election in which the accusations stem from.
The investigation which led to the indictments was conducted by the Arizona Attorney General’s Office Special Investigations Section, Election Integrity Unit.
According to the indictments, Torres allegedly collected seven ballots from Lizarraga-Mayorquin, and she allegedly collected at least one from a third party.
Lizarraga-Mayorquin, who is represented by Tempe-based Zalmon Sapod, has also been charged with one count of conspiracy and one count of ballot abuse.