A change-of-plea hearing Thursday in Yuma County Superior Court for the man charged in connection to a string of South County burglaries was rescheduled at the request of his attorney.
In asking for a brief continuance, attorney Richard Edgar, who represents Alfredo Zendejas, informed the court that he has met with the prosecutor assigned to the case and together they have worked out the terms of a plea agreement.
However, Edgar said the plea offer still needs to go through the victim notification process.
Since the prosecution did not object to the continuance, Superior Court Judge Roger Nelson granted Edgar’s request and scheduled Zendejas’ next court appearance for 8:30 a.m. Oct. 1 for a change-of-plea hearing.
Zendejas, 41, has been charged with four felony offenses and one misdemeanor.
The felonies are two counts of trafficking in stolen property and one count each of burglary and possession of a weapon by a prohibited possessor.
The misdemeanor offense is for theft.
Zendejas appeared at the hearing via video feed and remains in custody at the Yuma County jail on $50,000 bond. He was arrested April 1.
According to the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, investigators were investigating a string of burglaries in the south county area, which ultimately led to Zendejas being identified as a suspect.
At the time of his arrest, Zendejas was also allegedly found to be in possession of property from one of the burglaries, as well as a handgun.
Deputies also served a search warrant at multiple residences associated with Zendejas and discovered more stolen property from some of the burglaries that are still being investigated.
