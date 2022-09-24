The man charged in connection to a string of burglaries will be back in court next month after a Yuma County Superior Court judge granted a defense request for a continuance on Tuesday.
Attorney Joshua Tesoriero of the Yuma County Public Defender’s Office requested a 30-day continuance.
He explained to the court that the prosecutor who is assigned to the case is leaving the Yuma County Attorney’s Office and the case will have to be reassigned.
Tesoriero said he will need time to meet with whoever the new prosecutor is, whenever the case is finally transferred.
Tesoriero represents Eduardo Arias, who has been charged with five felony offenses, including four counts of theft of means of transportation.
Arias, who appeared out of custody at the hearing, has also been charged with one count of burglary.
Superior Court Judge Brandon Kinsey granted Tesoriero’s request and scheduled the next hearing for 9 a.m. Oct. 25.
According to the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office the burglaries, which began happening in April, took place in the 2400 block of East 14th Street and in some instances, vehicles were stolen.
During the course of the investigation, Arias was identified as a suspect and a search warrant was served at his residence in July.
Two vehicles that had been reported stolen during the burglaries were found on the property and recovered.
Arias was arrested and booked into the Yuma County Detention Center