The next hearing for one of the two men charged in connection to a shooting outside a Yuma bar earlier this year that left one person dead may be for the purpose of setting a trial date.
During a brief hearing in Yuma County Superior Court on Tuesday, attorney Robert Trebilcock, of the Yuma County Public Defender’s Office, asked for a two-week continuance.
Treblicock explained that he was standing in for 32-year-old Jerome Hall’s regular attorney, who is currently unable to be present, but intends to request a change of plea or trial setting hearing at his client’s next court appearance.
Prosecutor Josh Salisbury, of the Yuma County Attorney’s Office, however, said he intended on requesting a trial date be set, adding that he expected it would last four weeks.
Superior Court Judge Brandon Kinsey, who is presiding over the case, granted Treblicock’s request, but warned him that he will likely set that trial date at Hall’s next court appearance, which was scheduled for 9 a.m. on Aug. 24.
Hall, who remains in custody at the Yuma County jail, has been charged with one count of 1st-degree murder and two counts of aggravated assault.
According to Yuma police, the incident happened at approximately 12:19 a.m. on Feb. 27 with officers responding to the Maverick Bar, located in the 1400 block of South 4th Avenue, in reference to an aggravated assault.
However, when officers arrived on scene they found two people with gunshot wounds, a 36-year-old male and 32-year-old female.
The 36-year-old male, who was pronounced dead at the scene, has now been identified as Tyrone Hall.
The 32-year-old female was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center, where she was later flown to a Phoenix-area hospital in serious condition. No update on her condition was available.
Both Tyrone Hall and the 32-year-old female had been patrons together at the bar and were shot after they left the establishment.
Also arrested and charged in the incident is 35-year-old Brandon Hall.
