One of the three suspects charged in connection to an armed break-in and robbery of a home in the Foothills will probably either accept a plea offer or have a trial date set at his next hearing.
During a hearing Thursday in Yuma County Superior Court attorney Paul Abbate, who represents Christian Strangfeld, asked for a 30-day continuance.
Abbate explained that his client has been offered a plea agreement and they are currently discussing its terms and whether to accept it.
Strangfeld, who remains in custody at the Yuma County jail on a $50,000 cash-only bond, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, armed robbery and burglary.
He has also been charged with theft of a credit card and two counts of theft of means of transportation.
Since the prosecution did not object, Judge Roger Nelson granted Abbate’s request and scheduled Strangfeld’s next court appearance for 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 2.
According to the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 6:02 a.m. on June 18, deputies responded to a report of an armed robbery in the 13100 block of East 41st Lane in the Foothills.
When deputies arrived on scene, they were informed by the victim that one or more of the suspects entered the residence and demanded some of her property.
The suspects reportedly displayed firearms during the incident and left the residence after being given the property, which included the keys to her two-door Infinity convertible and an Arctic Cat ATV.
According to court records, although Stangfeld had returned to Yuma to turn himself in, he had initially fled to California before being identified as a suspect.
Additionally, the value of the property that had been stolen was more than $20,000 and the victim had been injured and tied up.
Some of the victim’s property was located, as well as the firearms that were used in the crime, when search warrants were served in relation to the case.
Two other suspects, James Brazil and Korey Gallagher, have also been arrested and charged in connection to the case.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.