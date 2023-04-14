Thursday’s hearing in Yuma County Superior Court for one of the two former employees of the Child Development Center at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma was continued for two months.
In making a request for a 60-day continuance, attorney Joshua Cordova explained that he needed the time to finalize a plea offer for his client.
Cordova, who appeared telephonically at the hearing, represents Katherine McCombs. She has pleaded not guilty to seven counts of intentional child abuse.
Cordova said the continuance would allow his client time to make travel arrangements back to Yuma to attend her next hearing, which should be for a change of plea. McCombs now lives out of state.
Superior Court Judge Roger Nelson granted his request and scheduled McCombs’ next hearing for 8:30 a.m. on June 18.
McCombs and Valerie McKinstry were charged in connection to the case following a 10-month investigation into allegations that they abused children on various occasions between December 2020 and March 2021.
MCAS Yuma learned of the alleged abuse in March of 2021 after reviewing surveillance camera footage inside the Child Development Center and informed Yuma police.
McKinstry pleaded guilty to two felony counts of child abuse and 11 misdemeanor counts of endangerment in a plea agreement on Wednesday.
Under the terms of her plea agreement she will be sentenced to a term of probation, the length of which will be determined by the court.