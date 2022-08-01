Wednesday’s hearing in Yuma County Superior Court for Antonio Campa-Robles was supposed to be for the purpose of either accepting a plea agreement or having a trial date set.
Wednesday’s hearing in Yuma County Superior Court for Antonio Campa-Robles was supposed to be for the purpose of either accepting a plea agreement or having a trial date set.
Instead, attorney Richard Edgar, who represents Campa-Robles, asked for a continuance.
Edgar explained to the court that his client has been offered a plea deal, but he is still working with the prosecution to resolve some details.
After listening to Edgar’s update on the status of the case, Superior Court Judge David Haws granted his request and scheduled Campa-Robles’ next hearing for 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 10.
Campa-Robles, who appeared out of custody at the hearing, has been charged with four felony counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
According to the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, Campa-Robles and two other men were involved in a disturbance involving a firearm at Tarros Chicali, 2526 E. 16th St. on Feb. 8.
The suspects allegedly pointed their firearms at a victim outside of the business but departed before deputies arrived.
While deputies were on scene, two of the suspects returned again in a vehicle and were detained.
The third suspect was identified and located at a residence where he was also detained. Three firearms were seized during the investigation.
All three men were later arrested.
Also charged in connection to the incident are Rene Castaneda-Benitez and Marvin Iniguez.
