A continuance was granted during Wednesday’s hearing in Yuma County Superior Court for a man who was arrested and charged after a search warrant was served and drugs were reportedly found at his residence.
Attorney Penny Higgenbottom informed the court that a plea offer has been made and that she has discussed it with her client.
However, she continued, she still needs more time, which is why she was requesting the hearing be rescheduled.
In response, prosecutor Megan Gallagher explained that the prosecutor currently assigned to the case is leaving the Yuma County Attorney’s Office, so it will need to be reassigned.
Higgenbottom represents Miguel Alberto Rodriguez, who has been charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a dangerous drug for sale and possession of a narcotic drug for sale.
He remains in custody at the Yuma County jail on a $75,000 cash-only bond.
After hearing from both counsel, Superior Court Judge David Haws granted Higgenbotttom’s request and scheduled Rodriguez’s next hearing for 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 9.
According to the Yuma County Sheriff Office, the search warrant was executed in March at a residence in the 1300 block of North 13th Avenue, and it led to the discovery of methamphetamine, pills and other items of drug paraphernalia.
Approximately 3.21 ounces of methamphetamine, an estimated 608 counterfeit M30 pills containing fentanyl and other items of paraphernalia indicative of street sales were found at the home.
The methamphetamine had an estimated street value of $1,822, while the counterfeit M30 pills were believed to have been worth $4,864 on the streets.
Three other people who were present at the residence were also arrested and charged in relation to the incident.