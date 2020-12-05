Thursday’s hearing in Yuma county Superior Court for one of the two suspects charged in connection to the 2019 shooting in the parking lot of a convenience store, in which one man was killed, was continued at the request of his defense attorney.
In asking for the continuance, attorney W, Michael Smith, who represents Anthony Guillen, informed the court that he is still in the process of getting the disclosure in the case, which consists of more than a thousand documents and some videos.
He added that the case appears to be complex, and that his client is being held in the Yuma County jail.
Guillen has been charged with 1st-degree murder, armed robbery with a deadly weapon, theft of means of transportation, burglary and two counts of criminal damage.
Upon hearing no objection from the prosecution, Superior Court Judge Roger Nelson, who is presiding over the case, granted Smith’s request and scheduled Guillen’s next hearing for 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 28.
Guillen, who was arrested on Aug. 5, had been in custody of the Arizona Department of Corrections on unrelated charges and transferred to the Yuma County jail in reference to the charges.
Gabriel Alexander Aragon, who also remains in custody at the Yuma County jail on a $1 million cash-only bond, has also been charged in connection to the case.
He has been charged with 1st-degree murder, armed robbery with a deadly weapon, theft of means of transportation, hindering prosecution, burglary, theft, and two counts of criminal damage.
On Friday, March 8, 2019, at approximately 4:14 a.m. deputies from the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Chevron convenience store at 2003 West 8th Street in Yuma in reference to a shooting.
When deputies arrived, they found a male victim with multiple gunshot wounds sitting in a vehicle parked at the gas pump island.
The victim, who was later identified as 26-year-old Manuel Gonzalez-Bravo, was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.