A Yuma County Superior Court judge on Thursday continued the hearing for one of the two former employees of the Child Development Center at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma.
In providing the court with an update on the status of the case, attorney Joshua Cordova explained that he has not received all the disclosure in the case yet and can’t move forward with the case until he does.
Therefore, he continued, he was asking for a continuance.
Cordova represents Katherine McCombs, who now resides in California and made her appearance telephonically.
She has been charged with seven counts of intentional child abuse.
Since the prosecution did not object to the continuance Superior Court Judge Roger Nelson granted Cordova’s request and scheduled McCombs’ next hearing for 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 15.
McCombs, along with Valerie McKinstry, were charged in connection to the case following a 10-month investigation into allegations that they abused children on various occasions between December 2020 and March 2021.
MCAS Yuma learned of the alleged abuse in March of 2021 after reviewing surveillance camera footage inside the Child Development Center and informed Yuma police.