Wednesday’s hearing in Yuma County Superior Court for one of the two former employees of the Child Development Center at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma was continued because her defense attorney needed more time to investigate the case.
Attorney Richard Edgar asked for a continuance saying that he had recently received a memory stick – a small portable device for transporting files from one computer to another – with videos and other documents and he is in the process of reviewing the contents.
Edgar represents Valerie McKinstry, who has been charged with 13 counts of intentional child abuse. She remains out of custody and appeared in person at the hearing.
Prosecutor Mary White of the Yuma County Attorney’s Office explained that she had to give Edgar another memory stick because the first one she provided to him didn’t work so he was unable to retrieve the files it contained.
She added that she also provided Edgar with a written timeline of when the alleged incidents are said to have occurred on the video.
When asked by Superior Court Judge David Haws if discovery in the case was now complete, White said it was not.
She said that she just received some addition items from MCAS-Yuma; however, some of the information she had requested was not included.
White also stated that she was waiting for discovery to be completed before beginning plea negotiations.
Haws, after hearing from both counsels, granted Edgar’s request and scheduled McKinstry’s next hearing for 8:30 a.m. Sept. 14.
“That is six weeks,” Haws said. “I’m hoping that discovery can be completed, and a plea offer made.”
McKinstry and Katherine McCombs were charged with the offenses following a 10-month investigation in which they allegedly abused children on various occasions between December 2020 and March 2021.
MCAS Yuma learned of the alleged abuse in March of 2021 after reviewing surveillance camera footage inside the Child Development Center and informed Yuma police.