One of the two men charged in connection to a fatal shooting three years ago did not change his not guilty plea as expected during a hearing in Yuma County Superior Court on Thursday.
Instead, Phoenix attorney Michael Burnays requested a continuance saying while his client has received a plea agreement it can’t be accepted yet.
He explained he recently met with the prosecutor assigned to the case and was informed that the plea offer contains statements from a new witness in the case.
Burnays said he would like some additional time to investigate the witness and verify the statements.
Burnays represents Gabriel Aragon, who has been charged with first-degree murder, armed robbery, theft, and theft of means of transportation in the death of 26-year-old Manuel Gonzalez-Bravo, who was shot March 8, 2019, at the Chevron convenience store, 2003 W. 8th St.,
He has also been charged with hindering prosecution and two counts of criminal damage, and remains in custody in the Yuma County jail on a $1 million cash-only bond.
Prosecutor Megan Gallagher of the Yuma County Attorney’s Office did not object to Burnay’s request. She noted that the plea agreement will be withdrawn at Aragon’s next hearing and that the state will ask that a trial date be set.
After hearing from both counsel, Superior Court Judge Roger Nelson granted Burnays’ request and scheduled Aragon’s next hearing for 8:30 a.m. Oct. 13.
On Friday, March 8, 2019, at approximately 4:14 a.m. deputies from the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Chevron convenience store at 2003 W. 8th St.
When deputies arrived, they found a male victim with multiple gunshot wounds sitting in a vehicle parked at the gas pump island.
The victim, who was later identified as Gonzalez-Bravo, was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
Anthony Guillen, who remains in custody at the Yuma County jail, has also been charged in connection to the case and has a change-of-plea hearing scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Sept. 8.