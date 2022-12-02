A Yuma County Superior Court judge on Thursday granted a defense request for a continuance in the case of one of the two San Luis women recently indicted in connection to an alleged ballot harvesting case that is said to have occurred during the August 2020 primary election.

The request was made by Tempe-based attorney Zalmon Sapod, who informed the court that he had recently received an extensive amount of discovery from the Arizona Attorney General’s Office, which is prosecuting the case.

