A Yuma County Superior Court judge on Thursday granted a defense request for a continuance in the case of one of the two San Luis women recently indicted in connection to an alleged ballot harvesting case that is said to have occurred during the August 2020 primary election.
The request was made by Tempe-based attorney Zalmon Sapod, who informed the court that he had recently received an extensive amount of discovery from the Arizona Attorney General’s Office, which is prosecuting the case.
He added that he also still has a lot of investigation to do.
Sapod represents Nadia Guadalupe Lizarraga-Mayorquin, who is also known as Nadia Buchanan, and has been charged with one count of conspiracy and one count of ballot abuse, both of which are felonies.
Upon hearing no opposition from the state, Superior Court Judge Roger Nelson scheduled her next hearing for 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 12.
Lizarraga-Mayorquin and Gloria Torres, who currently serves on the San Luis City Council, were both indicted on Oct. 3 by a state grand jury.
They are accused of collecting ballots from a third party that were then deposited in a ballot box, which is in violation of the state’s 2016 “ballot harvesting” law.
Under the law, only a family member, someone from their household or a caregiver of the voter can return an early ballot for them.
Ballot abuse is punishable by either probation or up to two years in prison.
The investigation which led to the indictments was conducted by the Arizona Attorney General’s Office Special Investigations Section, Election Integrity Unit.
Assistant Attorney General Todd Lawson is prosecuting this case.
According to the indictments, Torres allegedly collected seven ballots from Lizarraga-Mayorquin, and that she allegedly collected at least one from a third party.