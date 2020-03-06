Unlike his previous court appearance, which was held without him due to his disruptive behavior, the Phoenix-area man charged in connection to the traffic-related death of an elderly woman on Interstate 8 was present for his hearing Thursday morning in Yuma County Superior Court.
When asked to provide the court with an update on the status of the case, attorney Antonio Bustamante of the Yuma County Public Defenders Office requested a continuance on behalf of his client, 32-year-old Benjamin Griffith, saying he had not received the results of the psychological evaluation conducted on his client.
Superior Court Judge Roger Nelson granted Bustamante’s request and scheduled Griffith’s next court hearing for 8:30 a.m. on March 19.
He also ordered Bustamante to contact the psychologist who conducted the mental evaluation on Griffith and get an update as to when the final report will be ready.
Griffith, has been charged with five felony offenses, including first-degree murder and two counts of aggravated assault. The remaining are failure to stop at the scene of an accident involving a death or injury and unlawful flight from pursuing law enforcement. He remains in custody at the Yuma County jail on a $250,000 cash-only bond.
According to the Department of Public Safety, at approximately 9:56 a.m. on Nov. 13 troopers were issued an attempt to locate (ATL) for a silver four-door hatchback Honda that was traveling westbound on Interstate 8 near milepost 24 at speeds in excess of 100 m.p.h. and passing vehicles by using the emergency lane.
A short time later a trooper, who was observing traffic in the median at milepost 15, observed a vehicle matching the description and attempted to stop it. However, instead of stopping, Griffith, who is alleged to be the driver, continued at a high-rate of speed and a pursuit ensued.
During the pursuit stop sticks were laid out across the Interstate at milepost 3.9, successfully deflating one of the vehicle’s tires. Griffith lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a 2015 Hyundai Accent that had three occupants.
The force of the collision caused the Hyundai to roll over into the median, ejecting one passenger, an elderly woman, and severely injuring two others.