Thursday’s hearings in Yuma County Superior Court for brothers Joshua and Gregoria Cota were continued to later dates.
They have each been charged with one count of premeditated first-degree murder in the death of 28-year-old Leonardo Melendez and are being held on $1 million cash-only bonds.
Attorney Zachery Dumyhan of the Yuma County Legal Defender’s Office said he has received 1,200 pages of disclosure in his client’s case and is still in the process of reviewing it.
Dumyhan, who represents Gregorio Cota, also added that since the case has been designated as complex, his client is still unwilling to waive any time.
He also noted that it will likely be several months before he makes any requests from the court.
An attorney from the Yuma County Public Defender’s Office, who was standing in for Joshua Cota’s court-appointed attorney Richard Parks, made a similar request in a separate hearing.
She too stated that the reason a continuance was being requested is that Parks is still going over hundreds of pages of disclosure in his client’s case.
Hearing no opposition from the prosecution in either case, Superior Court Judge Roger Nelson scheduled the next hearing for both men at 8:30 a.m., with Joshua Cota’s being on Nov. 17 and Gregorio Cota’s on Nov. 3.
On May 30, at approximately 3:35 a.m. Somerton police officers responded to the 400 block of East Orchid Street after receiving a 911 call reporting that a man had been shot.
When officers arrived on scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound inside a garage.
The man, later identified as Melendez, was transported by a Somerton Cocopah Fire Department ambulance to Yuma Regional Medical Center, where he later died.
The Cota brothers were arrested by Somerton police on July 7.
Also arrested in the case was Johnny Albert Valenzuela Escalante, who Somerton police say is the registered owner of the vehicle used in the killing and is believed to have been the getaway driver.
He was taken into custody on July 10 at his residence in Maricopa.