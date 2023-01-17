Plans for a Foothills park are moving forward, with the Yuma County Board of Supervisors scheduled on Wednesday to award a $1.1 million contract for the construction of the first phase of the Foothills Multipurpose Complex.

The supervisors will consider entering into a contract with Merrill Development, the qualified low bidding contractor, for construction of the facility. Plans call for a grassy area with walking paths and a ramada with picnic tables, a children’s playground and a parking lot.

