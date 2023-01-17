Plans for a Foothills park are moving forward, with the Yuma County Board of Supervisors scheduled on Wednesday to award a $1.1 million contract for the construction of the first phase of the Foothills Multipurpose Complex.
The supervisors will consider entering into a contract with Merrill Development, the qualified low bidding contractor, for construction of the facility. Plans call for a grassy area with walking paths and a ramada with picnic tables, a children’s playground and a parking lot.
In addition, the board will be asked to increase the budget for the project by $178,417.
The board previously accepted a grant of $584,433 from Arizona State Parks and Trails for the Foothills Multipurpose Complex, which will be developed on vacant land next to the Foothills Library.
At the Wednesday meeting, the supervisors will also consider the placement of portable restrooms in various locations within Yuma County along the U.S.-Mexican border. The move addresses concerns that the influx of migrants might enter the adjacent agricultural fields and contaminate growing produce.
The agenda also calls for updates on COVID-19 and border activities that involve and/or affect the county’s Public Health and Emergency Management departments and updates on state and federal legislative issues.
The board will also consider the following consent calendar items:
• Accept Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds in the amount of $6 million for construction of a network of wireless broadband towers to support the county’s agricultural industry and rural broadband access.
• Accept a donation of $815,000 from the Ruth E. Miller Trust Estate Liquidation given to the Yuma County Library District for the purchase of adult and children’s books and materials and educational programs.
• Accept and authorize the Fiscal Year 2023 Rural County Alternative Prosecution and Diversion Program Agreement with the Arizona Criminal Justice Commission in the amount of $539,480 for reimbursement of expenses related to the program.
• Authorize and approve the appointment of the Arizona Attorney General to represent the legal interests of Yuma County in the matter of San Diego Gas & Electric Company v. Arizona Department of Revenue, et al.
• Adopt a resolution designating County Administrator Ian McGaughey as the Yuma County agent for the purpose of executing applications to obtain financial assistance under the Disaster Relief Act as required by the Arizona Department of Military Affairs.
• Appoint Angelica Roldan to the Parks and Recreation Advisory Commission for District No. 1, filling an unexpired vacancy, which term expires on April 6, 2024.
Public comments may be made in person or submitted by email at: publiccomment@yumacountyaz.gov. The email forms of public comment will be accepted until 8 a.m. the morning of the meeting. All public comments will be read aloud during the meeting.