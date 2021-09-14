The Yuma City Council on Wednesday will introduce an ordinance that has already drawn opposition from some downtown property and business owners.
The proposed text amendment would change the zoning code related to residential density and parking in the Old Town Zoning District.
The city’s Planning and Zoning Commission in July voted to deny recommendation of the proposal. The last word is up to the council, which is expected to adopt or reject the proposed changes at the next meeting, not this one.
According to a staff report, the council has expressed a desire to see revitalization and multi-use mixed development in the historic downtown. To encourage new residential investment within the area, staff proposed to increase the current density allowances.
The proposal identifies density requirements for single-, two- and multi-family projects based on use and lot size and density bonuses if a project includes other amenities, such as sustainability, mixed use, walkability, public art and onsite parking.
In addition, the proposed amendment would not require onsite parking for properties located within the Main Street Mall and Off Street Parking Maintenance District No. 1. The parking changes would only apply to those properties that are along and adjacent to Main Street.
Some property owners at the commission meeting said they opposed leaving out a parking requirement because parking is already an issue for downtown and the proposed change would make it worse.
In addition, several property owners accused the city of changing the rules for one developer who wants to build a three-story, mixed-use project, with 20 apartments, retail space, ground-level parking garage and a rooftop restaurant.
The developer also plans to construct a new residential building at the site of the old Drake Hotel, 29-39 W. 2nd St. The new three- or four-story loft-style apartment building would have 14 to 18 units featuring a shared rooftop deck for residents’ use, according to staff reports.
The city denies that the city changed the rules for a specific developer. Jenn Reichelt, deputy city administrator over communications, previously explained that the proposed text amendments are a result of staff finding an anomaly during a review of the city code that put it at odds with the council’s vision, goals and newly adopted strategic plan with regard to the Old Town District and Riverfront Development.
OTHER ORDINANCES TO BE INTRODUCED
In other action, the council will also introduce an ordinance that would declare city right-of-way located at the southeast corner of 12th Avenue and 6th Street as surplus in order to transfer ownership to the abutting property owner. This action facilitates the reconstruction of a “seriously dilapidated” home owned and occupied by an elderly couple. Using HOME federal funds, Neighborhood Services plans to reconstruct the house, positioning it on the lot to conform to set-back requirements and rebuild the retaining wall.
Another ordinance to be introduced would rezone two properties, a 0.60-acre parcel from the Transitional District and a 0.58-acre parcel from the Limited Commercial District to the Medium Density Residential District. The potential development at the northeast corner of 22nd Drive and 24th Street could contain between six and 14 residential condominiums.
The council will also hold a public hearing for a proposed minor general plan amendment that would change the land use designation from Low Density Residential to Medium Density Residential for property located at the northeast corner of 40th Street and Avenue 7E. The applicant is Smoketree Desert Land Co., which intends to develop a townhome subdivision.
The council will also hear an update from Amberly’s Place, an overview of the 2020 Census results and issue a Western Arizona Council of Governments proclamation.
The consent agenda includes the following items:
• A grant award of $853,139 for annual funding of the Yuma County 911 System from the Arizona Department of Administration 911 Program Office.
• An agreement between the Martinez Lake Fire District and the Yuma Fire Department for mutual aid and assistance for fire, medical, hazardous material, chemical biological radiological nuclear and high yield explosive (CBRNE), mass casualty emergencies, technical rescue and operations support.
• An award for rye grass seed for city parks and the golf course to Ewing Irrigation of Tucson for $147,535.
• The purchase of an annual software subscription of $102,000 to NeoGOV of El Segundo, California. NeoGOV is the city’s human resources management system.
To view the complete agenda and read staff reports, go to https://yuma-az.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
TO WATCH AND PARTICIPATE REMOTELY
The meeting will take place at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1 City Plaza. It can also be viewed remotely with participation through Zoom.
Those wishing to speak at the public hearing or on any agenda item via Zoom must submit an email request to publiccomment@yumaaz.gov an hour prior to the start of the meeting. To view the meeting through Zoom, go to https://cityofyuma.zoom.us/, click on “Calendar,” then select the meeting and click “Join.”
The meeting can also be viewed live through the Video and TV Stream quick link at www.yumaaz.gov by searching for Yuma Live Playlist 73 or on TV cable channel 73. A recording of the meeting will be available on the city’s website usually the following day.