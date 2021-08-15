A rezoning request that has drawn strong opposition from neighbors will return before the Yuma County Board of Supervisors on Monday. In May, Chairman Tony Reyes urged the developer and neighbors to come to a compromise.
Dahl Robins & Associates, agent for Sunderman Investments, C&G Farms, George Amaral Ranches, Jerome & Kelley Baliukas and X2 Properties, seeks to rezone eight parcels totaling nearly 41 acres from rural area-10 acre minimum to planned development.
The properties, located in the vicinity of Sierra Sands Avenue and County 15½ Street in Yuma, were part of the old Sierra Sands golf course.
The supervisors previously postponed the rezoning request after neighbors, who packed the auditorium for a hearing, cited the potential density, water issues, the proximity to the Barry Goldwater Bombing Range and traffic concerns.
In other action, the supervisors will consider increasing the administration fee paid to the Western Arizona Council of Governments, which takes applications and determines eligibility for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program for Yuma County.
Currently, WACOG receives 8.5% of the assistance given to approved applicants. The agency notes that the amount paid for administering the program is insufficient to cover the cost.
The supervisors are also expected to establish and adopt the property tax rates and assessment of taxes for all applicable Yuma County Direct and Overlapping General Authorities, Special Districts and Improvement Districts for fiscal year 2021/2022.
Up for consideration are the following consent calendar items:
• A request to authorize publication of the ‘Notice of Intent to Grant Franchise and License” to Far West Water and Sewer for water distribution and sewer collection and set Sept. 20 as the date for consideration of the action.
• A lease agreement with Camarenex LLC for the property located at 217 S. 2nd Ave.
• Appointment of Wong & Carter of, including attorney Susan Larsen, as special deputies to provide legal counsel and advice in drafting and negotiating construction service agreements for the new administration building, as well as any future county building projects.
The supervisors will meet at 9 a.m. in the BOS Auditorium, 198 S. Main St. The meeting will also air live on Facebook.
To view the complete agenda and staff reports, go to https://www.yumacountyaz.gov/government/board-of-supervisors/meetings.