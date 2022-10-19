Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to the Wellton station apprehended a gang member who is also a convicted felon Wednesday morning.
Aaron Cesar Trejo Cervantes, a 29-year-old Mexican national, was caught after illegally entering the country through the desert approximately 50 east of Yuma.
A records check revealed that Cervantes was convicted in California in 2016 for illegal possession of an assault rifle and sentenced to up to four years at San Quentin State Prison.
He was also convicted of re-entry of a removed alien in 2021 and spent 18 months in federal prison.
Cervantes once again faces additional prison time for illegal re-entry.
Border Patrol by the numbers
From Oct. 9-15, the Yuma Sector Border Patrol:
- Apprehended more than 5,500 migrants from 38 different countries.
- Encountered more than 190 unaccompanied minors.
- Prosecuted 50 migrants for either illegal entry, illegal re-entry or smuggling.
- Prevented three human smuggling attempts.
- Responded to 6 calls to 911.
- Stopped on drug smuggling attempt.
- Conducted 3 rescues.
- Arrested 8 convicted felons.