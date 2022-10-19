apprehension

U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Wellton Station apprehend 29-year-old Mexican national Aaron Cesar Trejo Cervantes Wednesday morning after he illegally entered the United States through the desert approximately 50 miles east of Yuma.

 Courtesy of YUMA SECTOR BORDER PATROL

Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to the Wellton station apprehended a gang member who is also a convicted felon Wednesday morning.

Aaron Cesar Trejo Cervantes, a 29-year-old Mexican national, was caught after illegally entering the country through the desert approximately 50 east of Yuma.

