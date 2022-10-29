U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Yuma station recently arrested a felon with a previous conviction for smuggling heroin into the country.
Rafael Angel Pina Pina, a 55-year-old Venezuelan citizen, was arrested early Wednesday morning after he illegally crossed the border from Mexico.
In 2004 Pina Pina was convicted in Florida for importation of heroin and sentenced to 57 months in federal prison.
He was subsequently removed from the country upon serving his sentence.
Pina Pina will now be prosecuted for re-entry of a removed alien and faces additional time behind bars.
Border Patrol by the numbers
From Oct. 16-22, the Yuma Sector Border Patrol:
- Apprehended more than 5,300 migrants from 37 different countries.
- Encountered more than 120 unaccompanied minors.
- Prosecuted 49 migrants for either illegal entry, illegal re-entry or smuggling.
- Prevented 2 human smuggling attempts.
- Responded to 7 calls to 911.
- Conducted 7 rescues.
- Arrested 2 convicted felons