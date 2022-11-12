U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Yuma Station arrested a convicted sex offender Wednesday night.
Peruvian national Jose Antonio Roman was one of six individuals arrested 16 miles east of San Luis for entering the United States illegally.
Records checks revealed that Roman had been convicted of sexual battery of a restrained person.
He also has prior convictions for burglary, grand theft, battery, assault of a police officer and possession of a controlled substance for sale.
Roman was previously removed from the U.S. in 2010 and is now being prosecuted for reentry of a removed person.
Border Patrol by the numbers
From Oct. 30 to Nov. 5, the Yuma Sector Border Patrol:
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854.
