U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Yuma Sector arrested an aggravated felon early Monday morning after he entered the country illegally from Mexico.

A records check conducted on Jose Santos Zavala Bonillas, a 77-year-old Honduran national, revealed that he had felony convictions for possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you