U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Yuma Sector arrested an aggravated felon early Monday morning after he entered the country illegally from Mexico.
A records check conducted on Jose Santos Zavala Bonillas, a 77-year-old Honduran national, revealed that he had felony convictions for possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
He served more than 14 years in prison for those crimes collectively.
Having also been previously convicted of re-entry of a removed alien, Zavala Bonillas is once again facing time behind bars for illegal re-entry.
Border Patrol by the numbers
From Oct. 9-15, the Yuma Sector Border Patrol:
- Apprehended more than 5,500 migrants from 38 different countries.
- Encountered more than 190 unaccompanied minors.
- Prosecuted 50 migrants for either illegal entry, illegal re-entry or smuggling.
- Prevented 3 human smuggling attempts.
- Responded to 6 calls to 911.
- Conducted 2 rescues.
- Arrested 8 convicted felons