Convicted felon arrested
U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Wellton station arrested an aggravated felon after he illegally entered the country Monday morning.
Jose Erick Carmona Sanchez, a 29-year-old Mexican national, was convicted in 2016 for sexual assault of a minor in Illinois.
Carmona Sanchez served 60 days in jail and was subsequently removed from the United States.
He will now be prosecuted for re-entry of a removed alien and faces additional time in jail.
Migrant given medical care
K9 Bena, a search and rescue canine assigned to Yuma Sector’s Border Search, Trauma and Rescue (BORSTAR) team, tracked a group of migrants with her assigned handler through the desert east of the Gila Mountains.
When Bena and her handler reached the group, they discovered that one of the three migrants in the group was dehydrated and in need of medical attention.
He was treated with intravenous fluids and monitored.
Migrants apprehended
U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Wellton station recently apprehended a group of migrants who were trying to avoid being detected by traversing through the Sonoran Desert southeast of Yuma.
The migrants wore camouflage clothing in an attempt to conceal themselves but were still spotted.
Yuma Sector employees volunteering in community
When Edward Thomas isn’t managing sensitive property at the Yuma Sector warehouse, he’s giving back to the community.
Thomas, a retired Marine who has worked for the Yuma Sector Border Patrol for 15 years, volunteers on the Catholic Community Services Board of Directors.
He has also served on the Yuma City Council and as the city’s deputy mayor.
“I like being part of the community and helping out where I can,” Thomas said.
Border Patrol by the numbers
From Jan. 22 through Jan. 28, the Yuma Sector Border Patrol:
