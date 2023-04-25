Convicted felon arrested
Yuma station Border Patrol agents arrested a convicted sex offender early Wednesday morning after he illegally entered the country from Mexico.
A records check revealed that Adrian Oliva Flores, a 51-year-old Honduran national, was convicted of aggravated sexual battery of a child in Virginia in 2007 and sentenced to13 years in prison.
He served five years and was returned to Honduras.
Flores now faces additional time behind bars for re-entry of a removed alien.
Yuma Sector Border Patrol by the numbers
During the week of April 16-22, the Yuma Sector Border Patrol:
