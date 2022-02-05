Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a previously convicted felon who illegally entered the country last Saturday night.
The incident happened shortly before 9 p.m. just east of the U.S. Port of Entry in Andrade, Calif.
After transporting the illegal entrant back to the Yuma Station for processing, a records check revealed him to be 47-year-old Gilberto Nicolas Campo, a Mexican national.
Campo has an extensive criminal history, including possession of narcotics, grand theft auto and felony manslaughter with a firearm.
He was arrested in February 1999 and sentenced to 16 years in prison.
Then, in February 2011, an immigration judge ordered him removed from the country.
Also, more information has become available in the Tuesday, Feb. 1 incident in which Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents disrupted a human smuggling attempt that resulted in a total of 13 apprehensions and two vehicles being seized.
It has been confirmed that both drivers were U.S. citizens, and the illegal entrants were all from Mexico.
Agents also discovered small amounts of methamphetamine in both vehicles.
They also found a loaded 9mm Glock 17 pistol and a loaded magazine lying on the ground near one of the vehicles.
