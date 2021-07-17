Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to the Wellton station prevented a human smuggling attempt on Thursday by a smuggler who had already been convicted once of trying it.
According to information provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, a Wellton Border Patrol agent conducting routine patrol along Highway 95 noticed a suspicious vehicle in the area, which quickly pulled into a business upon seeing him.
The agent stopped to speak with the driver and discovered that he was in the act of smuggling three Mexican nationals, a 19 and 21-year-old female and a 19-year-old male.
The females were sitting in the front and rear passenger seats, while the male was found to be hiding in the rear cargo area.
The driver, a 61-year-old naturalized U.S. citizen from California, was arrested for human smuggling. The three migrants were also arrested for being illegally present in the country.
All four were transported to the Wellton station for processing.
Record checks conducted on those involved revealed the driver had an extensive criminal record, which included felony convictions out of California for arson, grand theft, burglary, and for bringing in and harboring illegal entrants, for which he is currently on probation.
The driver will not only face charges for human smuggling, but also for violating his probation.
The three Mexican nationals will be processed and subsequently returned to Mexico.
