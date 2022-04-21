Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to the Wellton station arrested a convicted criminal Sunday morning who was trying to evade detection after illegally entering the country by crossing through the desert.
The migrant, identified as 34-year-old Fernando Martinez Meza, is a Mexican national who was previously convicted of kidnapping for ransom in Maricopa County and sentenced to five years in prison.
A records check revealed that Martinez Meza had previously been arrested as part of a smuggling organization taken down in September 2010 by the Maricopa Sheriff’s Office. The smuggling organization operated multiple stash houses in the Phoenix area where migrants were held against their will.
After serving his sentence, Martinez Meza was formally removed from the United States.
He was arrested again in June of 2020 by Casa Grande Border Patrol agents for illegally entering the country and prosecuted for re-entry of a removed alien, for which he was sentenced to 366 days in prison.
Martinez Meza will once again face charges for illegally entering the country.
