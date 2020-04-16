The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office is notifying the community that a convicted Level 3 sex offender has advised the agency that he is now residing at a new address within the county.
Jesse T. Stewart, 33, is now residing at 12619 E. Brenda Drive. He is described as 6 feet, 1 inch tall, weighing 230 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
Stewart, who is not wanted by YCSO at this time, has been convicted of a sex offense which allows for community notification. He is also not on probation or parole.
In June 2009, Stewart pleaded guilty in Yuma County Superior Court to aggravated assault and attempted sexual assault. He was sentenced to 12.5 years in the Arizona Department of Corrections, with 646 days credit for time served. His victim was an adult female.
Stewart is considered a Level 3 sex offender with a high risk to re-offend.
According to Yuma Sun records, Stewart, who was 21-years-old and on parole at the time, entered a victim’s home in the 1800 block of South Madison Ave. wielding a knife.
The victim told police that she fought with the man, now known to be Stewart, scratching his face and neck. Stewart, however, pushed her to the ground and began choking her with both hands around her neck, records show.
The victim said she remembered scratching at his face and neck before losing consciousness.
When she came to, she found her pants had been removed, and her blouse was torn. She said her attacker had her truck keys and wallet, and demanded she tell him her PIN number for her ATM card, which she did.
The victim also said he told her to go into the bathroom, close the door and not come out, or he would hurt her family. She said she was “very afraid” and hid in the bathroom. Eventually, she walked to the home of a family member, who took her to the police.
Police alerted the victim’s bank about the stolen credit and ATM cards and transported her to Amberly’s Place. An officer said he noticed contusions and redness on her neck, her torn blouse and that she was having problems speaking from what he thought was the swelling of her throat.
An examination also revealed bruises on her neck, redness on each side of her chest and bite marks under her breasts.
Because of her difficulty speaking, police took her to Yuma Regional Medical Center for treatment. On the way there, police learned that there had been an attempt to use the victim’s ATM card at the Del Sol Market in Somerton, and the victim’s vehicle had been located there.
Police also learned that the card was used at a Circle K, which had surveillance footage of two men who used it.
Stewart was arrested the following day at the JC Penney in the Yuma Palms shopping center by police responding to a call of a shoplifter causing a disturbance.