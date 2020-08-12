The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office is notifying the public that a convicted Level 2 sex offender is residing at a new address in Somerton.
According to information contained in a sex offender notification issued by the YCSO, Antonio Olmos, 31, is now residing at 2823 W. County 17th St. He is described as being 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
On Nov. 2, 2011, Olmos was convicted in the Yuma County Superior Court of aggravated assault with sexual motivation and was sentenced to a term of supervised probation.
Then on Aug. 26, 2015, Olmos was convicted in the Yuma County Superior Court of attempted child molestation/dangerous crime against children, and sentenced to seven years in the Arizona Department of Corrections, with 561 days credit.
In both cases, the victims were juvenile females under the age of 11 who were known to him.
Olmos is not wanted by the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office at this time. It is the responsibility of the Chief Law Enforcement Office having jurisdiction where the offender resides to make notification to the community.
Notification must be made when certain sex offenders are released from the Arizona State Prison, accepted under an interstate compact or released from the county jail back into the community.
Offenders are categorized into three levels: Level One (low risk to the community), Level Two (intermediate risk to the community), and Level Three (high risk to the community).
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.